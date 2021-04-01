Spurs could suffer most if Man United sign Erling Haaland

Manchester City are interested in signing Tottenham forward Harry Kane in the summer, according to The Times.

What's the latest news regarding Harry Kane?

The Premier League leaders have identified Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland as their number one target. However, if they miss out on him, they will consider a bid for Kane instead.

Why would Man City miss out on Haaland?

Competition for Haaland's signature is fierce. Manchester United are also keen on the attacker, and view him as their main target for the summer transfer window.

This suggests that it is far from a foregone conclusion that City will land the Norwegian forward in the coming months.

Why would Spurs need to sell Harry Kane?

Kane still has three years remaining on his current deal at Spurs. However, speculation is mounting that he could leave in search of silverware, with journalist David Ornstein claiming that Kane does want to move to another club.

The striker has previously stated that he would consider leaving Tottenham if he feels that the club are not progressing. The team find themselves in sixth place at the moment - the same spot that they finished in last season - and are in danger of missing out on Champions League football once more.

While it's said that Daniel Levy has no interest in selling Kane, that may well change if the striker ends up forcing the issue in the next transfer window.

How much could Harry Kane cost?

The Times believes that Tottenham chairman Levy will demand a "huge fee" for Kane, although a price-tag has not yet been revealed.

Transfermarkt value Kane at £108m and that seems like the lower end of the spectrum of what he could potentially move for, especially to a rival Premier League club.

Could Man United with Haaland overtake Man City with Kane next season?

To put it bluntly: probably not.

There has been very little to choose between the two strikers this season. The Englishman has registered 30 goal contributions in 27 league games, whereas Haaland has 26 goal involvements in 21 Bundesliga matches.

In short, there isn't enough difference between the two strikers alone for United to bridge the gap between themselves and City in the league table.

However, there is reason to believe that Haaland would be a better long-term investment who could give United the edge over time.

Haaland is seven years younger than Kane, so is likely to have his peak years ahead of him, whilst Kane may pass his prime much sooner.

Kane's injury record is also a concern. The 27-year-old has a long-running history of ankle problems, which could become an even greater issue as he moves into the second half of his career.

How much of a blow would it be for Spurs to lose Kane?

It would be a tough pill to swallow. Having come through the club's youth system, Kane has been the figurehead of the team's attack over the past six seasons, during which time the side have made a Champions League final.

Under Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham were a team to be reckoned with, boasting talented players such as Christian Eriksen, Mousa Dembele, Jan Vertonghen and, of course, Kane himself.

One by one, those players have moved on, and Kane could become the latest player to start afresh elsewhere.

Combining goals and assists, Kane has been responsible for 61% of Spurs' Premier League goals this season, demonstrating how important he is to the team.

If he departs, Tottenham's chances of winning any silverware could go with him.

