Spain's 3-1 win over Kosovo in Wednesday night's World Cup qualifier was embroiled in controversy.

In the build-up, a number of Spanish publications had refused to print their opponents' name.

Public broadcaster TVE then followed suit, using lower-case 'kos' on the scoreboard. Spain's own name was written ESP, per the usual protocol.

Spain does not officially recognise Kosovo as an independent state related to their own stance on breakaway territories such as Catalonia and the Basque region.

The conflict between ethnic Albanian rebels and Serb forces ended in 1999.

Kosovo, previously declared an autonomous region of Serbia, officially made the split in 2008 and initially, its national team played friendlies.

In 2016, FIFA and UEFA recognised the nation's independence, meaning the Balkan nation could finally take part in competitions.

Spain is now one of just a handful of countries who do not recognise Kosovo as a state, with China, Russia, Greece, Slovakia, Romania holding a similar position.

The commentators referred to Kosovo as a "territory" or the "team from the Kosovo federation". Spain's Football Federation had also called Kosovo a "territory" rather than a country.

Fortunately, Kosovo were able to sing their national anthem and display their flag.

There had even been talk that they would boycott the World Cup qualifier amidst reports their flag and anthem wouldn't be played.

Indeed, it had been a heated build-up to the match, with a member of the Spanish media being called out in a press conference for refusing to use their name.

Kosovo's press officer wouldn't take a question to "the coach", asking "coach of?"

"Because we haven't seen the name of our national team, never in your media... To the coach of which team?"

After a long stand-off, the journalist finally added: "Of Kosovo."

Kosovo had pleaded with UEFA for protection as a "member with equal rights like the 54 other federations and Spain is obliged to treat us like that".

