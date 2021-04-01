Tottenham transfers: Joachim Andersen could be targeted again

Tottenham Hotspur were interested in Joachim Andersen back in 2019 and a potential move for this summer should not be ruled out, according to The Athletic.

How much is Anderson worth?

According to Transfermarkt, Andersen is worth £13.5m but parent club Lyon did break their transfer record for him back in the summer of 2019 after the Danish international impressed with Sampdoria.

Given the Ligue 1 side reportedly shelled out for a deal worth around €30m (roughly £25.5m) they would surely look to recoup a substantial portion of that fee after the defender started impressing in the Premier League.

How well has Andersen played this season?

While it's been a difficult season for Fulham as a whole, Andersen has looked capable of performing at a Premier League level.

Indeed, as per WhoScored, the 24-year-old makes five clearances and 1.4 interceptions per game, which could see him rank second and first respectively for those metrics in the Spurs squad.

With Jose Mourinho believed to be looking to strengthen the defensive ranks, it is clear to see as to why he might be keen on Andersen.

What has Robbie Earl said about the player?

Pundit Robbie Earle praised him following Fulham's shock win over Liverpool, claiming he thought he looked like a player capable of playing for a big club.

“My underappreciated player of the week goes to Joachim Andersen, the big centre-half on loan from Lyon," he said on The 2 Robbies podcast.

"He’s 24 years of age – he’s a man back there. He can win it, he can play, looks like he’s got a little bit about him to organise those in and around him.

“Right now, he would be a perfect fit for Liverpool Football Club, by the way. Good size, can play, looks commanding, looks like he can organise, he’s 24 years of age.

“He’s on loan and he’s one of those that one or two might look at – and Fulham will obviously want to try and keep him themselves – but one or two others might just look at him and think, ‘Hmm, there’s a player in there.'”

Could he replace Davinson Sanchez?

Previous reports have claimed Mourinho is eager to move Sanchez on this summer as he doesn't trust the Colombian to handle the pressure in big games. With that in mind, a comparison between the two seems apt.

On average, Andersen wins more aerial duels per game than Sanchez (3.3 to 2.8) while beating him for interceptions over the same period (1.4 to 0.8) and winning more offsides (1.2 to 0.9). The Fulham star also plays more long balls (5.6 to 2.1) than the man Tottenham reportedly want to sell.

Earning rave reviews at the top level, those attributes would at least suggest he's more of an assured presence at the back and perhaps less reckless than Sanchez.

