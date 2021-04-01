WWE made an interesting creative decision on RAW this week.

After feeling let down by Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashley broke up The Hurt Business, attacking his former stablemates in the ring.

The WWE Champion then had a one-on-one match with Benjamin and completely destroyed him whilst MVP watched on, suggesting there won't be any way back for RAW's most dominant group.

During their run, The Hurt Business held all the gold on Monday nights, with Bobby winning both the United States Championship and the WWE Title, while Cedric and Shelton held the RAW Tag Team belts for months.

Even MVP had a run with the US Title before Lashley!

Not only were The Hurt Business successful in the ring, but they were very popular amongst fans too.

In fact, WWE fans couldn't believe the group were broken up on Monday, with many taking to social media to express their disappointment.

Even Hall of Famer Dave Bautista shared his thoughts on WWE's decision - calling it 'bad for business'.

"Let’s try this again! WHO in their right mind would break up the #HurtBusiness already? Answer: NO ONE!!! #SMFH #BadForBusiness," he wrote.

Understandably, plenty of fans responded to Batista's tweet agreeing with the sentiment.

With The Hurt Business broken up, it's unclear what will happen to Alexander and Benjamin on RAW.

Before joining forces with Lashley and MVP, they were floating around the mid-card. So have they done enough to establish themselves as main-eventers without the stable? Only time will tell.

Lashley, on the other hand, will no doubt continue to dominate.

He will defend the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37 and whether he wins or loses, he'll remain in the main event on Monday nights.

Perhaps Batista could be tempted to make a comeback himself, to go after Lashley for breaking up The Hurt Business?

News Now - Sport News