UFC news: Mike Grundy vs. Lando Vannata booked for UFC 262

Mike Grundy will face Lando Vannata in a featherweight matchup at UFC 262 on May 15.

The Independent was first to report the booking. Additional sources confirmed the news to GIVEMESPORT with Vannata fighting at 145lbs for the first time having previously spent the majority of his career at lightweight.

Grundy, a teammate of Darren Till, began his UFC career with a win over Nad Narimani, before dropping a unanimous decision to Movsar Evloev in his most recent outing at UFC on ESPN 14. The 34-year-old Englishman is 1-1 in his UFC career so far and 12-2 as a professional fighter overall.

Vannata last appeared at UFC on ESPN+ 13, where he suffered a defeat to Bobby Green on August 1, 2020, earning Fight of the Night honours in the process. The 29-year-old American fighter had bounced back from a loss to Marc Diakiese with a win over Yancy Medeiros prior to that defeat.

A 15-bout card featuring Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler fighting for the vacant UFC lightweight title and a five-round co-main event between Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards has been confirmed for UFC 262, which will take place on May 15 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson will also look to bounce back after suffering a second consecutive defeat at the hands of Oliveira in his last bout when he takes on surging top contender Beneil Dariush.

