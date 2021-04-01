What do you want to be when you grow up?

That question is asked to every kid at one point during their childhood.

The answer for millions is 'to be a professional footballer.'

That answer is usually followed up by an adult attempting to explain just how difficult it is to become a professional in the most popular sport in the world.

To put it into context, just 180 of the 1.5million youth footballers in England will make it to the Premier League - 0.012%.

But at what age can you tell that a child is talented enough to make a career in the game?

Some will show their talent very early, kicking a ball around the house as soon as they can start walking. They then run rings about players of the same age when they're old enough to start playing matches. They're promoted into the first-team at the age of 16 and achieve their dream of being a professional as easy as that.

However, the journey for some is a little more complicated.

They didn't necessarily stand out as a youngster and had to ply their trade in the lower leagues and hope for that little bit of luck to get noticed by a professional club. Only midway through their career do they then realise their dream of being a professional.

Every professional footballer has their own story and there's no correct way to reach stardom.

It takes a lot of hard work and an element of luck to be in the right place at the right time to get noticed.

But can you notice a talented youngster when you see one? And we don't mean scouting them for their ability.

Instead, we're testing you to be able to name 20 professional footballers solely on their childhood photo.

Reckon you can do it? Let's see...

1 of 20 Who's this cheeky chappy? Kevin de Bruyne Wayne Rooney Danny Murphy Paul Scholes

