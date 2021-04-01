One of the greatest and most entertaining wrestlers of all time, The Nature Boy Ric Flair was the subject of a well-reviewed ESPN 30 for 30 documentary a few years ago that detailed his epic encounters in the ring, and his many addictions outside of it.

In his iconic, glittery, long-sleeved robes that looked as though they'd been borrowed from Hugh Hefner's house, and with all the chest-slapping, figure-four leg locking and wild 'WOOOOOOing' that he became synonymous with, Flair was a much-cherished and wildly successful heel character in the ring throughout the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s.

The Nature Boy would go on to become a 16-time WWE World Champion, eight-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, six-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion and two-time WWF Champion before he finally retired after that epic, emotionally-charged encounter with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24.

There was, however, a dark side to his in-ring bravado that is explored in detail in the 30 for 30 documentary.

In his own words, the Rolex wearin', limousine ridin', kiss stealin' (WOO!), wheelin'-dealin', jet flyin' son of a gun was a man having a hard time "holding his alligators down," and, throughout the heights of his success, Flair's obsessions with sex and alcohol were legendary around the wrestling circuit.

It might not come as much of a surprise when you think back to those dazzling robes and that perfectly slicked-back blonde hair, but at one point in the ESPN documentary, Flair even claims to have slept with more than 10,000 women!

"Let me tell you something, if you're wrestling and you're in Hutchinson, Kansas, and you're gonna spend the night there, I'm gonna find something to do. I'm not going through that night by myself."

As a fan of the sport during the 1990s, this doesn't come as much of a surprise; Flair always seemed sexually charged and it wasn't uncommon for him to reel off the chauvinism in quotes, such as: "All the women want to be with me, all the men want to be like me," or, indeed, "I've had more world championships than you've had women!"

It's not like Flair tried to keep his promiscuous ways a secret; I was just a six-year-old boy when I was first introduced to him on my TV, and even back then I worked out pretty early on that Flair was a man about town, indulging in wild debauchery.

Towards the end of his 30 for 30 documentary, Flair spelled out the fundamental difference between himself and Hulk Hogan, who was the most popular wrestler of the 1990s.

"He was selling vitamins and milk. I was selling sex and booze."

Every mother's nightmare, the legendary Ric Flair allowed his out-of-ring sexual exploits to spill into his in-ring persona, forming arguably the greatest heel character in the history of the WWE, and a man who really was the dirtiest player in the game.

Wooooooooooo.

