Hulk Hogan will make his return to WWE next week.

The professional wrestling icon will be inducted into the Hall of Fame (for a second time) on April 6, before going on to host WrestleMania 37 alongside Titus O'Neil.

While it's not necessarily rare to see The Hulkster back in WWE - he's made plenty of guest appearances in recent years - it would certainly be a shock to see him work one more match.

Hogan hasn't donned his famous attire inside a WWE ring since 2006, when he beat 'The Legend Killer' Randy Orton at SummerSlam.

That was almost 15 years ago - so there's no chance of a comeback... right?

Well, according to the man himself, he could in fact have 'one more run', but only if the timing is right.

"Great day yesterday, HOF class 2020. When the crew saw I had the nWo title belt with me everyone got psyched for one more run, but timing is everything brother!!!" he tweeted.

Well, that's a pretty clear tease, isn't it?

This, of course, isn't the first time Hogan has suggested he could make a sensational WWE comeback, so we'll have to wait and see if anything happens.

But Hulkamania is now 67-years-old, so we won't be holding our breath. Instead, it will just be good to see him and other legends honoured at the Hall of Fame ceremony this year.

Hogan should actually have been inducted alongside his nWo stable-mates Kevin Nash,

Scott Hall and Sean Waltman in 2020, but the festivities were cancelled due to the state of the world.

JBL, The British Bulldog, Jushin 'Thunder' Liger and The Bella Twins are the other members of the 2020 class.

They will, of course, share the spotlight with the Class of 2021, which includes Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Kane, The Great Khali and Rob Van Dam.

The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will air on April 6 on WWE Network.

