WrestleMania 37 is now just over a week away and it seems like the match card for the event is finally set.

We say finally because some bouts seemed to be changing every week, with the landscape of ‘Mania shifting on a whim.

Most notably, what’s expected to be the main event on Sunday night - where Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship - has been chopped and changed.

Originally, he was set to go one-on-one with Royal Rumble winner Edge, which would make a fairly traditional headline match.

But after an impressive storyline with Roman, Daniel Bryan has now forced his way into the match, making the main event of WrestleMania a Triple Threat.

It’s also been reported in recent weeks that plans for the RAW Women’s Championship match, as well as the WWE Title match, have been changed from what was originally pitched.

So why has WWE struggled to lock down matches for ‘The Show of Shows’ this year?

Well, according to Edge, it’s because the company are ‘flying blind’ without a live audience.

"It’s not going to feel the way it’s supposed to until we get there that night and you actually hear a rumble and a roar out there from an audience,” he told APP.com.

"Then it will become fully real to me, I think. Right now, as a company, we’re all kind of flying blind because we have these stories and we have this creative but we don’t know what the actual reaction is going to be.

"When we walk out there, who knows how they’re going to react?"

It’s understandable that WWE are ‘flying blind’ right now.

Pleasing an audience is hard enough when they’re actually in the arena offering instant feedback, so it’s almost impossible to gauge opinion when the fans are not there.

One thing's for sure though. At WrestleMania 37, you can bet every single WWE Superstar out there will get the reception of their life. Cheer them, boo them, it doesn’t matter. Just react to them.

