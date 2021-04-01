Viral sensation Andy Tate is an iconic figure who's become synonymous with April Fools' Day.

During David Moyes' underwhelming (almost) season in charge of Manchester United, Tate rose to social media fame following a series of hilarious appearances on Stretford Paddock.

The United fan TV channel never quite achieved the rip-roaring success of Arsenal Fan TV, but it did produce a genuine star in Tate during the Moyes era.

Every tepid display from United induced a fiery rant from a man who came to be the nation's favourite Manc at the time.

His emotionally-charged, full-blooded disgust for Moyes combined with his dulcet northern accent made him a figure of universal popularity.

Many of his rants went viral on social media, but there is one particular clip that lives long in the memory.

On 25 March 2014, United were humbled at home against their local rivals Manchester City in front of a despondent Old Trafford crowd.

A brace from Edin Dzeko and a late strike from Yaya Toure secured a thoroughly convincing 3-0 win for the eventual champions, and Tate was absolutely incensed by the schooling from across the city.

He stepped up in front of the camera and delivered a hilarious slice of TV gold.

Having been asked how he felt about the performance, Tate went on to label Moyes as the biggest fool in Manchester ahead of April 1.

"Not too good after tonight. What else can be said?

"Tactically, again, backwards. Moyeseh, second goal went in and sat sulking in his chair.

"The only good one tonight was Wayne Rooney, he tried and he tried."

Tate went on to give Moyes both barrels: "He's on a six-year contract, he's best mates with Fergieh. The Glazers, they don't know nothing about football but eventually it will become a financial decision.

"Next Tuesday, April Fools' Day. He's the biggest fool in Manchestah, and that is you David Moyes.

"You have lost the fans tonight. You don't deserve the fans. You don't deserve anything from this club.

"You got the job on a technicality of a legend who recommended ya. You are nothing! You are a fool! And you are a waste of time! Goodnight!"

You can see the sincerity of Tate's cutting words through his death stare at the presenter as he drops the proverbial mic.

It's a simply golden clip of fan TV that always springs to mind on April 1.

Happy April Fools' Day.

News Now - Sport News