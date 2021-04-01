West Ham's Declan Rice sparks Twitter frenzy

Football fans have reacted to Declan Rice's dominant display against Poland on Wednesday evening.

On Sunday, the West Ham midfielder was the star of the show against Albania but his strong performances for England didn't stop there.

How did Rice perform against Poland?

Following England's 2-1 victory over Poland, Rice received the Player of the Match award for the second game in a row.

The 22-year-old earned a WhoScored rating of 7.5 for his display in the World Cup qualifier. The Hammers man had a 94% pass completion rate and also managed to win a five aerial duels.

What have fans said about Rice?

An array of football fans took to Twitter to praise the Irons midfielder. The extremely popular Ex-WHUemployee account highlighted his performance.

An abundance of further praise came flooding in for the England international, as one account

said he was the "the best player on the pitch", while another claimed he was "different gravy".

Famed Chelsea blogger Alex Goldberg also got in on the action and made a very bold statement, declaring Rice would become one of the world's best defensive midfielders for the next ten years.

The man of the moment has attracted plaudits across social media, but some fans highlighted that he may not remain at the London Stadium for much longer.

"A bigger club will pick him up in summer. Wasted at West Ham," one user shared. One Arsenal fan also claimed that their club need to bring Rice to the Emirates.

Is he likely to move in the summer?

Rice has been in fantastic form this season and although West Ham fans will be pleased with his performances, there will certainly be concerns regarding other clubs swooping in for the midfielder during the summer.

During the upcoming transfer window, the holding midfielder is likely going to be in-demand due to his role in West Ham's march to fifth in the table. However, it's going to take a considerable sum to prise the academy graduate away from East London.

David Moyes said at the dawn of March that he believes Rice is worth over £100m. Given football's financial climate due to the global crisis, very few clubs will likely be able to afford such a sum in the next transfer window.

