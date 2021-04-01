Croatian diver Budimir Buda Sobat broke his own world record yesterday after holding his breath for almost 25 minutes underwater.

Sobat is ranked as one of the best divers in the world, according to AIDA (International Association for the Development of Apnea).

His new record time of 24.33 smashed the previous record of 24.11 by a clear 22 seconds.

Sobat achieved the feat, which will feature among the pages of next year's Guinness Book of World Records, at a swimming bath in Sisak, Croatia, where his undertaking was watched by supporters and the media.

Prior to the record-breaking attempt, Sobat managed to increase the oxygen levels in his body by hyperventilating on pure oxygen. By utilising this method, the Croatian was able to set a time more than twice the current world record for static apnea, a discipline that demands no use of additional oxygen prior to the dive itself.

Due to the inherent dangers involved in breaking such a record, Sobat's attempt had to be constantly monitored by doctors, experts and officials.

Sobat, a 54-year-old former bodybuilder, has spent years training his body to allow for a slow release of oxygen, which is what enables him to spend near cetaceous periods of time underwater.

According to the Daily Mail, Sobat performed his latest world record feat to raise much-needed funds for his hometown of Sisak, which was devastated by an earthquake in December 2020.

All proceeds raised from the event will be used to help redevelop the Room of Miracles of the Association of Persons with Disabilities of Sisak-Moslavina County, a much-valued community centre that was obliterated by the earthquake.

Sobat also dedicated the record to his 20-year-old daughter, who suffers from autism and cerebral palsy.

"I am going to dive guided by the logic that I get involved, the best I can, to beautify and help in the efforts of everyone there," Sobat said.

Breaking your own world record whilst raising money for a disabled children's home destroyed during an earthquake is pretty good going!

Hats off to the Croatian!

