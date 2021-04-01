Outriders: The complete guide for every character class

The long anticipated release day for new single or cooperative role-playing third-person game Outriders has arrived.

Gaming fans on the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S are all able to play Outriders from April 1, 2021.

The demo launched earlier this year and brought a lot of unexpected excitement for the game, with many thoroughly enjoying it. Following the demo, it became clear that Outriders was a game to keep an eye on.

Outriders, developed by People Can Fly, takes place in a future where Earth is no longer a sustainable planet able to live on. This is due to constant wars and climate change. The human race then decides to make a last-ditch effort at survival in the year 2159.

The game is also available for cross-play and upon starting the game, you are given a set of superpowers; the type of superpowers you have is chosen by yourself.

What are the four character classes you can play as on Outriders?

Although you do not play as a specific character in Outriders, the game features four character classes that you can pick from and they bring their own distinct playstyle advantages. Here are the ones you can play as in the new co-op action game:

Devastator

This is your ‘tank’ character choice. Devastator can soak up a lot of bullets, but it is not a very subtle class. In close combat they can cause a lot more damage than other classes and the way you develop this class will see you either focus on them being a strong attacking force or a strong defensive one.

Pyromancer

The name reveals a lot about this class as the Pyromancer uses a lot of fire to cause damage. Their attack is a bit stronger from mid-range and they look to have a fair amount of powers that you can use.

Due to this, the class is seen as one that is perhaps better in cooperative mode, so that other players can help you have the time to utilise the powers of this class best.

Technomancer

Similar in name to the Pyromancer, the Technomancer class is seen as one more ideal for cooperative gameplay. This is due to it being more of a support class. It is a class that is lethal in long-range combat and they have the use of gadgets. They can also heal themselves and their teammates.

If you pick the Technomancer, you might miss out on some of the exhilarating short-range combat, but the gadgets are fun, and some of the Technomancer abilities can save lives.

Trickster

Last but not least is the Trickster class. It requires a lot of skill in order to get the best out of the class but it is a lot of fun to play as. The class is agile and very deadly at close range and the best way to use them is by using hit-and-run tactics.

A Trickster is able to slow down time and this ability makes them a very crucial asset in the many battles you will have within the game.

Are you able to change your character class in Outriders?

Picking your character class at the start of the game is essential, and what makes it even more important is the fact that once set, you cannot change it. However, you will be able to adapt your character to best suit your preferred way of playing.

You can still choose your weapons, which include shotguns, submachine guns and sniper rifles, however your weapon choice might be impacted by character class as the effectiveness of weapons is affected by the character class you are.

