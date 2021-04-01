WSL: Caitlin Foord, Fran Kirby, Ebony Salmon: Who are the nominees for GMS Fans’ March Player of the Month award?

Chelsea and Manchester City both took maximum points in March, as this year's Women’s Super League title race promises to go down to the wire.

Next month’s meeting between the two teams is all the more crucial now, with City just two points behind the defending champions in the top spot.

Elsewhere, Arsenal emerged victorious against Man United to strengthen their Champions League aspirations, while another winless month for West Ham saw them slip to the bottom of the table.

As familiar faces shone, new stars emerged and unsung heroes emphasised their worth. We’ve chosen six of the most in-form players for you to decide who is deserving of the GiveMeSportFans’ WSL Player of the Month for March.

Vote for your favourite here

Caitlin Foord

Often overshadowed by the spellbinding brilliance of Vivianne Miedema, Caitlin Foord proved her quality for Arsenal in March. A double against Birmingham was complemented by another goal in the derby win versus Spurs, as the Gunners reinvigorated their Champions League hopes.

A versatile forward, who can play in several positions, Joe Montemurro stressed the Australian’s necessity to his side.

“The contribution she makes away from the ball and just her ability to find room and take players away is really important for how we’ve played this winter,” he said.

This praise should come as no surprise. Foord has over 80 caps for the Matildas and is a former AFC Player of the Year.

With 10 goals and five assists this season, it’s time for the 26-year-old to be considered among the rest of the WSL’s elite crop of talent.

Fran Kirby

In truth, any one of Chelsea’s front three could’ve been nominated for this award, as Emma Hayes’ side looked back at their imperious best at times this month.

Sam Kerr was outstanding, Pernille Harder was masterful, but it was Fran Kirby who catalysed almost everything good about Chelsea’s play.

One goal and three assists took her total goal contributions this season to 21 –– one ahead of her teammate Kerr in second place.

It’s Kirby’s third nomination for Player of the Month in a row, exemplifying her case as the league’s best player this season. With form like this, if she continues to dominate, there’s even scope to consider her as perhaps the finest player in the world.

Ebony Salmon

Salmon scored a crucial winner against Aston Villa at the start of the month as Bristol City proved they needn’t be written off for relegation just yet.

Still just 20 years of age, the striker has played an essential role for Matt Beard’s side in recent times, having now scored six goals in just 12 starts this season.

An agile, quick and powerful option up front, Beard said of his star striker: “Let’s not muck around here, she is going to go to the very top.”

Though she missed out on selection for the latest England squad, for now, her focus is purely at domestic level, as she bids to ensure that Bristol remain in the top flight.

Manuela Zinsberger

It’s been a tough season for Manuela Zinsberger this year. Before the start of March, the Austrian had just one clean sheet in nine league starts and had been relegated to the bench in place of Lydia Williams.

Promoted back to the starting lineup against Man United, Zinsberger took her chance as Arsenal kept a clean sheet and took a vital three points against their nearest rivals.

Another clean sheet against Spurs soon followed, with Zinsberger starting to rediscover the form she so often showed for Bayern Munich before her move to the Gunners.

Five games remain this season for Montemurro’s side, with the knowledge that maximum points will almost guarantee them a Champions League place. As the season reaches its climax, Zinsberger’s form will be all the more crucial.

Lauren Hemp

Though Manchester City picked up maximum points in March, it was not all plain sailing for Gareth Taylor’s side.

City left it late against both Everton and Reading to steal 1-0 wins in both matches, with Lauren Hemp at the heart of both of these narrow victories.

The 20-year-old set up Kiera Walsh in the 81st minute against Everton, before a meandering, majestic, magisterial run against Reading saw her pick out Chloe Kelly in the box, who steered home.

With five goals and six assists in the league now this year, Hemp has established herself as a pivotal member of the City squad and one of the first names on the team sheet.

Inessa Kaagman

Though Brighton’s incredible run of form came to an end recently against Everton, Inessa Kaagman was a standout performer for the Seagulls throughout the month.

The Dutch international scored both goals in Brighton’s win against Spurs and converted a late penalty to secure all three points versus Villa.

Having scored six league goals in total this season, Kaagman has proved to be a fine addition to the squad since signing from Everton last summer.

With Brighton still on course for a top-half finish, Hope Powell will be desperate for the midfielder to continue her goalscoring exploits moving forward.

To crown your winner for this month, click here

News Now - Sport News