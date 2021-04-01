The muggers who attacked Arsenal duo Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac have been given lengthy prison sentences.

Back in July 2019, Ozil and Kolasinac were attacked at knife point by two assailants on mopeds.

Footage which emerged after the incident showed an unruffled Kolasinac scaring the thugs away.

Despite the fact he was unarmed and facing the prospect of getting stabbed, the Bosnia international showed no fear and confronted the attackers rather than submitting to their demands.

Fortunately, the Gunners pairing escaped any physical harm but it seems that the attempted robbery was far from an isolated incident.

Nearly two years later, the two men who attacked Ozil and Kolasinac have been given lengthy prison sentences.

Indeed, Jordan Northover was sentenced to six years in prison for the attempted robbery as part of a longer 18-year sentence, which he was handed due to his role in a string of other offences.

Both of the attackers were part of an eight-man gang who carried out a number of robberies between April 2019 and June 2020.

The gang routinely used weapons to steal cars, expensive watches and cash in wealthy areas of London.

They were found guilty of committing around 20 offences in all, which equated to 101 years in prison sentences.

Following the guilty verdict, Detective Sergeant Gary Taylor from the Flying Squad had this to say about the crimes committed.

“The way this gang targeted their victims and threatened them with weapons during their crime spree was truly shocking and abhorrent. The impact these heinous crimes have had on the victims cannot be understated.

“These defendants wrongly thought they wouldn’t be caught. However, Flying Squad officers were able to close the net on these robbers and bring them into custody after a proactive surveillance operation.

“I would like to praise the victims for supporting this prosecution, and I hope these convictions will go some way to giving them some comfort. Across London, officers are working hard to keep the public safe by identifying people involved in serious violence and bringing them to justice.”

