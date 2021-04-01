The Verdansk apocalypse is slowly approaching.

Rumours surrounding the future Call of Duty's famous Warzone map have begun to gather pace over the last few weeks as zombies continue to creep in.

It is widely believed that a cataclysmic-like event is on the cards, with Verdansk set to be nuked in a bid to clear out the undead.

Warzone dropped at the height of the first lockdown in 2020 and proved to be an instant hit.

The game was breaking records left, right and centre, as fans and casual gamers alike clamoured to get their hands on the battle-royale format.

Now, the game is in for a massive shake-up, with big plans for the future of the map.

While information has been sparse, there have been a few leaks that hint towards what the game might look like post-apocalypse.

Another very exciting leak has given an insight into the new map, with a brief clip showing an 80's themed Verdansk is in the works.

Posted on Reddit, the clip shows some of the more recognisable spots within the current Verdansk map, just not how we know them.

The dam becomes an aqueduct while the stadium has been downgraded to a much smaller venue still under construction.

We also get a brief view of a dingy looking mineshaft while in another part of the map, a massive Duga radar system has been erected.

As of right now, we don't have the foggiest idea as to when the aforementioned apocalypse might happen with developers playing their cards close to their chest.

A date of 22 April has been suggested but, for now, it looks like we will have to wait patiently for further news on the upcoming cataclysm.

Either way, there are exciting times ahead for fans of the game, who can look forward to battling it out in brand new environment.

News Now - Sport News