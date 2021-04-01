Liverpool are under major scrutiny after failing to retain the Premier League title.

While there's no shame in coming up short to Pep Guardiola's omnipotent Manchester City side, the Reds are a gargantuan 25 points behind their conquerors and scrambling for a top-four place.

As such, it remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp will even be able to guide his squad to Champions League football, never mind challenging for the title they won so convincingly in 2020.

Liverpool's 2020/21 struggles

It's a desperate situation, there's no about it and one that Liverpool fans will hope inspires change amongst the FSG strategists after two consecutive summers of tentative spending.

However, it's a poorly-kept secret that money isn't growing on trees at Anfield, so there's good reason to think that who Liverpool sell in 2021 might be just as important as who they buy.

And considering Michael Edwards has led the Merseyside club to an incredible net spend across Klopp's tenure, it would hardly be surprising to see Liverpool recouping some bumper fees.

A crucial summer for Liverpool

Now, that's all well and good, but who should Liverpool actually jettison over the coming months? Besides, we are talking about a team that romped to 99 Premier League points just last year...

Sadly, we'd be lying if we said we know Edwards' answer to that question, but the Liverpool Echo have ensured that we have a better idea of what the Anfield faithful think of the current squad.

That's because the local newspaper ran a survey that asked fans whether they should keep or sell every member of the current squad, ultimately opining that 11 players should be sent packing.

Liverpool players: Keep or sell

Intriguing, right? Well, be sure to check out the full survey results down below to see the percentage of fans that went to either keep or sell every member of Klopp's squad at Anfield:

Keep

25. Sepp van den Berg - 58.6%

=23. Georginio Wijnaldum - 66.1%

=23. Kostas Tsimikas - 66.1%

22. Ben Davies - 66.8%

21. Naby Keita - 68.8%

20. Rhys Williams - 68.9%

19. Roberto Firmino - 68.9%

18. James Milner - 74.2%

17. Neco Williams - 78.9%

16. Ozan Kabak - 80.0%

15. Alisson Becker - 81.5%

14. Caoimhin Kelleher - 87.7%

13. Mohamed Salah - 88.4%

12. Joe Gomez - 88.7%

11. Fabinho - 88.8%

10. Nathaniel Phillips - 88.9%

9. Thiago Alcantara - 89.0%

8. Virgil van Dijk - 89.7%

7. Harvey Elliott - 92.9%

6. Sadio Mane - 94.0%

5. Curtis Jones - 94.7%

4. Jordan Henderson - 97.0%

3. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 97.2%

2. Andrew Robertson - 97.7%

1. Diogo Jota - 98.3%

Wowsers. There's clearly a surprising amount of Liverpool fans who wouldn't mind if Salah was sold considering he's currently leading the race for the Premier League Golden Boot, isn't there?

However, at the end of the day, the majority of Kopites want to keep him on the books, just not as desperately as they want to retain Jota and their world-class full-backs for the 2021/22 campaign.

Sell

11. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 55.0%

10. Joel Matip - 56.2%

9. Takumi Minamino - 64.5%

8. Harry Wilson - 66.3%

7. Ben Woodburn - 68.7%

6. Xherdan Shaqiri - 77.7%

5. Sheyi Ojo - 84.9%

4. Marko Grujic - 86.1%

3. Adrian - 88.0%

2. Loris Karius - 89.9%

1. Divock Origi - 92.5%

So, there we have it, Origi has become such a hanger-on that Reds fans want him gone more than Karius, who was internationally panned for his performance in the 2018 Champions League final.

And while many of the 11 players tipped for an exit are either loanees or fringe players, it's certainly interesting to note the ruthlessness with which the injury-prone 'Ox' and Matip have been judged.

However, this is the Premier League champions we're talking about here and regardless of how far they've fallen in 2020/21, they can't become a club that allows the deadwood to stew and fester.

There is plenty of quality in this Liverpool squad, so being tipped for an exit is by no means a blanket indictment, but it's clear that Kopites have grown tired with many of their champions.

