Former featherweight and lightweight champion of the world Conor McGregor has asked the UFC to create a new “McGregor Belt” in time for his next contest against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

The bout, scheduled to take place at UFC 264 on July 10, will be the third time the two foes have met in the Octagon.

McGregor proved his hype was very real when claiming an easy first-round win over 'Diamond' Dustin Poirier back at UFC 178 in September 2014. The Irishman proved too hot to handle for his game, American opponent back in that first contest, punching his way to an easy KO victory.

The second contest took place almost seven years later when the two competitors met again at Abu Dhabi's Fight Island in January of this year, and the fight couldn’t have gone any differently from the first encounter.

Poirier upset McGregor's movement with some well-placed calf kicks in the first round and then swooped in for the kill, knocking the static Irishman to the canvas and claiming a KO/TKO victory, following a barrage of punches up against the cage.

Though this trilogy fight between McGregor and Poirier may not be for the UFC lightweight championship, fans are highly intrigued to know which of the two combatants is the superior fighter, so, as with all McGregor fights, pay-per-view figures are expected to go through the roof.

On the topic of his potential new belt, the Notorious one had this to say in a couple of recent tweets: "I feel it’s time to break out this baby for the next fight. I ask the UFC to please create The McGregor belt. I suggest rose gold and rubies. Think patek rare."

McGregor followed up the original post with: "Or yellow gold and emeralds possibly. Might be nice also. I’m open to design suggestions. Let’s link up @ufc #TheMcGregorBelt"

With now-former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov thought to be permanently retired from the Octagon, Dana White and the UFC matchmakers opted to schedule a fight between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler for UFC 262 in May to decide who gets to wear Khabib's old belt.

The winner of McGregor and Poirier 3 can therefore expect a title shot against the victor of Oliviera vs Chandler somewhere towards the back end of 2021, or early in 2022.

With both Diamond and Notorious likely just two fights from championship gold as it is, it does beg the question; does the UFC really need a 'McGregor Belt?'

The BMF title won by Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 has barely been seen since its inception.

Perhaps McGregor could just ask Masvidal if he could borrow that belt for an evening instead?

