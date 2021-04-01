Carlo Ancelotti names five Everton players who have improved in the last year

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed his thoughts on Everton's progress, per The Athletic.

What has Carlo Ancelotti said about Everton's progress?

Speaking to The Athletic's Adam Crafton, the Italian manager said the following regarding performances on the pitch.

"But, as a whole, the team has progressed. We signed good players, we are more competitive against big teams. We are not yet at the level of the very top teams but we are closer.

"The progression has been good but we must get better in the future and that’s why it is important, if we can, to get into Europe next season."

What impact has Ancelotti had on Everton's results?

When you compare the win percentages between Ancelotti and former Toffees manager Marco Silva, the progress that the Italian alludes to is clearly evident.

During Silva's 19-month reign of Goodison Park, the former boss managed to record 24 victories across 60 Everton games, according to Transfermarkt. This equates to a win percentage of 40%.

During Ancelotti's time on Merseyside, the former Champions League-winning manager has increased the win rate by more than nine percent, as the Toffees have picked up 28 victories from 57 games.

Which players have improved under Ancelotti?

During his exclusive interview, the 61-year-old highlighted who has significantly improved during his time at the club.

"Above all, the young players who have progressed not only technically but also really demonstrated character and personality. Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Godfrey, (Tom) Davies, (Michael) Keane — they are better players than they were this time last year."

Which player has improved the most under him?

Calvert-Lewin has been particularly eye-catching this season, as he's found his scoring touch under Ancelotti and converted 19 goals across all competitions. This a massive improvement in comparison to Silva's time at the club.

Under the Portuguese's management, the Englishman scored just nine goals across 48 appearances for the Toffees.

It's clear to see that Ancelotti has been able to unlock the lethal finishing ability that Calvert-Lewin possesses and has moulded the England international into a pure centre-forward.

Where do Everton need to improve more to break into the top four?

At the moment, the Merseyside club have a very top-heavy squad and need to place more emphasis on the defence - they have the eleventh worst goals conceded record in the Premier League this season.

Everton are currently linked with central defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who Ancelotti previously worked with during his time with Napoli.

By bringing in a defender of world-class quality to match the abilities of the likes of Richarlison, James Rodriguez and many others, they will take a step closer to ensuring European football.

