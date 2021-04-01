Aside from John Stones' shredded nerves, England have come out of the international break unscathed.

Three wins out of three was exactly what Gareth Southgate will have been hoping for with San Marino, Albania and a Robert Lewandowski-less Poland all overcome.

In truth, it's been a pretty forgettable couple of weeks for most fans - but for Southgate, it's been pivotal.

This was the last chance for Three Lions hopefuls to force their way into his plans for the summer's European Championships.

The likes of Ollie Watkins, who scored on his debut against San Marino, will have given the manager something to consider, while Ben Chilwell will fear he's no longer first pick at left-back thanks to Luke Shaw's solid displays and assist versus Albania.

Only Southgate knows the 23 men he is planning to pick, but the Independent have been ranking every England player as 'on the bus', 'in contention', 'on the fringes', 'work to do', or an 'outside bet'.

Let's take a look:

On the bus:

Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, Harry Maguire, Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

In contention:

Jack Grealish, Jordan Henderson, Ben Chilwell, Phil Foden, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Luke Shaw, Dean Henderson, Kalvin Phillips

On the fringes:

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Reece James, Tyrone Mings, James Ward-Prowse, Jesse Lingard, Eric Dier, Conor Coady, Ollie Watkins, Michael Keane, Tammy Abraham, Danny Ings, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes

Work to do:

Patrick Bamford, Mason Greenwood, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Harry Winks, Ross Barkley, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Callum Wilson, Fikayo Tomori, Ezri Konsa

Outside bets:

Jamie Vardy, Joe Gomez, Dele Alli, Michail Antonio, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Aaron Cresswell, Luke Ayling, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Matty Cash

That would leave England's squad looking like this:

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Pope, Henderson

Defenders: Maguire, Stones, Mings, Walker, Alexander-Arnold, Trippier, Chilwell, Shaw, Saka

Midfielders: Henderson, Rice, Mount, Phillips

Forwards: Sancho, Foden, Sterling, Grealish, Rashford, Kane, Calvert-Lewin.

Southgate will also be keeping a watchful eye over the final few weeks of the Premier League season (or Bundesliga season, in the cases of Sancho and Bellingham). That gives him a little over eight weeks before he makes his final announcement, which will coincide with the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

England face Czech Republic, Scotland and Czech Republic in Group D.

