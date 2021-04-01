It appears The Tribal Chief’s mind may not be solely focused on his upcoming triple threat with Daniel Bryan and Edge.

Once again, current Universal Champion Roman Reigns has called out Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson for a dream bout between the two.

Johnson has not wrestled since his record-breakingly short squash of Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32. The now-48-year-old enjoyed a wildly successful wrestling comeback from 2011-2013, where he reminded fans of both his charisma and drawing power.

A series of in-ring injuries at the time led to Johnson focusing primarily on his lucrative silver screen career once again.

Roman Reigns, Johnson’s relative and co-star in 2019’s Hobbs and Shaw, recently discussed a potential match against The Rock with Ariel Helwani.

With 2023’s WrestleMania 39 now confirmed for LA, Reigns believes it’ll be the ideal place for a battle between the two.

“Imagine me with another two years of this dominance, going against The Great One," Reigns said, as per The Sun.

“I mean, like in Hollywood, which is god-willing, you know the next step. If he’s down, it’d be cool.”

Reigns further elaborated: “I wanna create the largest, most monumental moments that sports entertainment can hold.

“So if that involves him in the picture, then absolutely. And it all comes back and I think he would agree to this, it all comes back to the audience.

“What do our fans wanna see? What’s gonna entertain? What’s gonna create that escapism where they feel like this is real. Those are the moments I wanna create.”

This would not be the first family feud Reigns has had as champ. His clashes with cousin Jey Uso were met with acclaim by fans and wrestlers alike last year. If he were to hold the Universal title all the way through into 2023, it would be the longest world title reign since the Hogan era kicked off in 1984.

Regardless of the title picture by 2023, it’s safe to say a Reigns vs Rock showdown would do monumental business.

It’s a pity then that Johnson confirmed his retirement from wrestling back in 2019.

