Celtic exclusive: John Kennedy under consideration for manager's job

While changes are already afoot at Celtic at boardroom level amid reports of a major overhaul of the club's playing staff, one man who has proven to be a part of the furniture at Parkhead could still have a big role to play.

Indeed, according to information revealed to GIVEMESPORT, long-time assistant coach John Kennedy is still in with a chance of being handed the manager's job on a permanent basis as the club look to take a traditional approach.

No stranger to Celtic fans of course, the 37-year-old is currently in charge as a caretaker following the departure of Neil Lennon last month and has worked behind the scenes at various levels since 2010.

A former player as well, he would appear to fit the criteria that has proven to be important to decision makers at Parkhead, who reportedly turned to Gordon Strachan and Martin O'Neill earlier in the season as doubts about Lennon emerged.

According to our information, Celtic's 'traditional approach' is centred around the thinking that individuals who understand the size of the task at hand at Parkhead are a smart avenue to explore.

Boasting an obvious connection to the club, he could also be a relatively cheap option considering he's already under employment.

David Moyes and Michael O'Neill have also been considered while GIVEMESPORT also understands Red Bull Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch is more likely to move into Germany should he leave his post in Austria this summer.

Since taking over, Kennedy has beaten Aberdeen and drawn with Dundee - the result that handed bitter rivals Rangers the title - as well as the Ibrox side themselves and has previously rejected managerial jobs elsewhere. Offered the Hibernian job in November 2019, the former Norwich City midfielder snubbed the chance to move to Easter Road.

News Now - Sport News