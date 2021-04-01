Carl Frampton will retire from boxing if he loses to Jamel Herring

Carl Frampton says he will retire if he comes up short against Jamel Herring on Saturday night in Dubai.

Frampton is aiming to become Ireland's first three-weight world champion and insists he will hang up his gloves if he does not win.

Since turning professional in 2009, 'The Jackal' has enjoyed an immensely decorated career, famously beating Leo Santa Cruz to get his hands on the WBA featherweight belt and become only the second Irishman to be a two-weight division champion in the process.

However, at 34 years of age, the Belfast-born boxer accepts that he is approaching the twilight of his career, but is determined to go out with a bang.

He told talkSPORT: “To become the only fighter from the isle of Ireland to win titles in three divisions, one of the only Brits to ever do it…

“You join an elite list of fighters, globally, as well and this is something I never expected when I turned professional or started my professional journey.

“So I’m in touching distance now and I won’t let Jamel Herring stop me from achieving that. I’m just right up for this one.

“I’ve got the mentality at the minute where, if I have to, I would run through a brick wall to have my hand raised.”

Frampton moved up to super-featherweight but has only fought twice since he suffered his second loss as a professional against former IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington back in 2018.

A similar defeat to the 35-year-old former Marine would put a significant dent in his hopes of making history and would require a herculean effort to work his way back into title contention.

Frampton is well aware of that fact and admits his meeting with Herring is a must-win fight.

“Well I’ve spoken to people about this and again, I don’t want to sound negative,” he said.

“But if I lose this fight, I will retire. So, in that sense, it could be but I am not going to lose.

“I’m planning on winning and winning very convincingly and I think I will do that. After that, we’ll just make a decision, one fight at a time for me at this stage of my career. But I don’t plan on losing this fight.”

