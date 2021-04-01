Sergio Aguero's departure from Manchester City has induced an emotional outpouring across the footballing world.

The legendary Argentine forward has confirmed that he'll be leaving the Etihad Stadium this summer after ten years of service.

He'll depart as City's all-time record goalscorer, the highest-scoring foreigner in Premier League history and an immortal presence in football folklore.

While stats and figures are an important metric for determining career success, ultimately it is moments of hair-raising brilliance that carry longevity in the minds of football fans.

As the scorer of arguably the most famous goal in Premier League history, Aguero will forever be remembered for the last-gasp goal he scored to snatch the title from the jaws of Manchester United with effectively the last kick of the 2011/12 season.

His stats will look impressive in the history books, but it's that scarcely believable strike that will make him a topic of conversation for generations to come.

It's not often that you hear about that season-defining goal from United's perspective, and understandably so.

However, in light of news regarding Aguero's imminent departure, United legend Rio Ferdinand has posted a gushing message on Instagram to pay tribute to his former opponent.

Naturally, Ferdinand begins the post by discussing 'the Aguero goal'. Where else would you start?

In what is a touching and lengthy tribute to a player who once terrorised Ferdinand in various Manchester derbies, the former centre-back went on to laud his elusiveness, pace, strength, finishing and movement, describing him as "one of the hardest strikers I have ever marked."

"He was direct once he had the ball and and his 1st thought was how do I get a yard to create space to shoot - so as a defender he always had you on the edge and you had to have total concentration to make sure you knew where he was at all times.

"Deadly.

"Rivalries put to one side for a moment, Sergio Aguero is one of the best PL strikers of all time no doubts.

"Snatched the PL trophy from under my nose but respect when respect is due!

"Good Luck for the future @kunaguero."

It's rare to see a player or former player speak so highly of a cross-city rival.

That Ferdinand has felt compelled to go into such depth with his post attests to just how highly Aguero is regarded in the game, and this is unlikely to be the last time we see such an effusive testament before he officially departs.

A touch of class from Ferdinand.

News Now - Sport News