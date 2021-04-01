UFC fans may never be able to watch Khabib Nurmagomedov enter the Octagon ever again, but at least his Twitter account has given them something to laugh about.

The former UFC lightweight champion took to social media to fire back at his old rival Tony Ferguson following his mocking tweet on Wednesday.

Nurmagomedov choked out Justin Gaethje to retain his title at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi and extend his perfect professional record to 29 victories and no defeats - then announced his retirement.

However, it seems that his long feud with Ferguson is still not fully resolved despite the Eagle hanging up his gloves for good.

The pair have been constantly at each other's throats for more than five years, going back to the finale of "The Ultimate Fighter" Season 22, before an injury forced Nurmagomedov out of the bout.

Nurmagomedov appeared to have finally put the matter to rest once and for all after he told ESPN's Brett Okamoto that he feels the fight with Ferguson will never happen.

But renewed hostilities have now erupted on social media, suggesting that some tension between the pair still remains to this day.

Ferguson shared a video with the accompanying message: “TiraCustardMisu On 2” American football # You’ll SeeMeSoonEnoughBuddy Crossed swords -CSO- Flag of United StatesTrophyFlag of Mexico # Trident emblem Called It. # ConditioningSucks # KeepRunningFathead -Champ Footprints."

However, the Dagestani phenom posted a quick-witted response to leave fans in stitches.

The tweet read: "You have a fight soon, your opponent is very tough and most underestimated in lightweight division, focus on him. I wish you and your family best, even though you look like a shit."

It's no surprise to see supporters online lap up the exchange on social media, with many throwing their support behind the former champion.

One Twitter user posted: "Khabib is now 30-0 and can retire with peace of mind."

Another fan tweeted: "Tony needs to stop having Khabib live in his head rent free."

And Merc Enum added: "I knew today was a good day to be on Twitter."

While it's unlikely that Ferguson's call out will be enough to coax Nurmagomedov out of retirement, their latest spat will have done little to hide the disappointment shared by many fans that their fight ultimately never came to fruition.

Attention will soon turn to the 37-year-old American and his upcoming fight with Beneil Dariush later this month. Should he come through unscathed, this could in turn set up a future fight with Nurmagomedov's teammate and fellow top contender, Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev himself has even made it clear he wants to fight Ferguson after his win over Drew Dober at UFC 259 last month.

Once again, however, their potential matchup appears to have also been placed in the hands of the MMA gods. We won't hold our breath, that's for sure.

