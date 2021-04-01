Queens Park Rangers news: Mark Warburton issues update on his Hoops future

After guiding Queens Park Rangers to a 13th place finish last year in the Championship, Mark Warburton would have been hoping to push on during the current campaign.

However, despite illustrating some signs of promise in the second-tier in recent months, the Hoops are once again drifting towards a mid-table finish due to a lack of consistency.

Set to face Coventry City tomorrow at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, QPR will be determined to kick-off a hectic Easter period with a victory.

Providing that the Hoops do indeed seal all three points in this clash, they could climb above Millwall and Stoke City in the Championship standings.

In the build up to this particular fixture, Warburton has been linked with a potential opening in the England set-up.

According to the Daily Mail, the QPR boss is on the shortlist to become the Three Lions' Under-21 head coach with Aidy Boothroyd's contract set to expire this summer.

England crashed out of the European Under-21 Championship yesterday despite beating Croatia 2-1 in their final group stage game as they finished bottom of their group.

Making reference to the fact that he has been linked with the Three Lions job, Warburton has admitted that he is keen to continue his project at QPR despite being flattered by the news.

Speaking to West London Sport ahead of his side's clash with Coventry, the 58-year-old said: "I think I'm one of 27 people linked with the job.

"It's always flattering to be linked.

"But I'm QPR manager, one of 27-30 names linked to the job, and I wish Aidy the very best.

"Aidy is someone I know very well.

"He was manager at Watford when I came in to the academy and he promoted me to academy director."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that England have now been eliminated at the group stage in their last two European Championship campaigns, it is hardly a surprise that questions are being asked about Boothroyd's suitability for the job.

However, whilst Warburton would be a good fit for the vacancy due to his track-record of nurturing young talent such as Eberechi Eze and Ilias Chair, he clearly doesn't want to leave QPR which is good news for the club's supporters.

Given that the Hoops boss is still dedicated to achieving the long-term goal of leading the club back to the Premier League, it will be intriguing to see whether he is backed in the summer transfer window.

By getting his recruitment spot-on, there is no reason why Warburton cannot transform QPR into legitimate contenders for a top-six finish next season.

