New UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou recently discussed his interest in crossing over to boxing with ESPN.

While a blockbuster title bout with Jon ‘Bones’ Jones is potentially on the cards for ‘The Predator’ later this year, Ngannou’s focus on pugilism remains prominent.

When asked about this summer’s title-for-title bout between heavyweight kingpins Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, Ngannou revealed: “This is in the future, it’s somewhere, definitely, I’m going to box, I have to box in my career.

“My main dream has always been the noble art and even though I deviated into MMA, which I love, I still have to fulfil something in boxing.”

Ngannou reached the pinnacle of his division at UFC 260 with a brutal KO on heavyweight GOAT contender Stipe Miocic.

Defeated by Miocic via unanimous decision three years prior, Ngannou rebuilt himself as a fighter and mastered his ground game en route to a second crack at the gold.

The heaviest hitter in the sport is now waiting for Jones to sort out his financial disputes with the UFC before the fight can go ahead. The long time ace of the light heavyweight division vacated his title last year before beginning the long-awaited bulk up to heavyweight.

Jones recently took to Twitter to request a release from the promotion, citing inadequate pay for a fighter of his calibre. He later deleted the controversial tweets.

When asked about the situation, Ngannou said: “I don't know what’s happening between Jon Jones and the UFC but something seems wrong and I think maybe he's handled it in the wrong way.

"But that's not my business, there are a lot of contenders ready to fight and there are a lot of fights here.

"For the first time, I'm the man who is making the call, I don't have to sit down and wait for people; they are waiting for me and I am ready.

"I can choose to fight and I want to fight twice this year. I hope that fight happens, I would love that fight but if not I will move on.

"I am ready to fight in the summer, maybe August, so that I can also fight in December.

"If it was up to me, Jon Jones is a good one. I've taken the best heavyweight of all time out so now to take the pound-for-pound No.1 guy out would be good; it would be good for the resume.

"I think he wants a challenge but I think he is also at the stage in his career where he wants a big pay cheque, and I can't argue with that.

"He is the greatest and the pound-for-pound No.1 guy, you can’t deny anything in this sport to Jon Jones."

Whoever does wind up getting the first shot at Ngannou better be ready for a rough night. Perhaps the same can be said for the winner of the highly-anticipated Fury vs Joshua bout.

News Now - Sport News