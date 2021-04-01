The race to sign Erling Haaland is well and truly on.

There have been suggestions that the Norwegian wonderkid could be set to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Every club in world football would love to sign the 20-year-old but only a handful of clubs could possibly afford him.

Given the coronavirus pandemic, those clubs with the required finances are diminished.

However, when there’s an opportunity to sign a future Ballon d’Or winner, finances go out of the window.

That’s why it seems Barcelona have taken the first step to sign the striker.

According to numerous reports and confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, Haaland’s father and agent flew into Barcelona airport on Thursday morning. They were then picked up by a member of Joan Laporta’s staff.

Wow.

Well, a deal seems far from being agreed just yet it’s certainly exciting times of Barcelona.

Lionel Messi and Haaland in the same side next season? Just imagine.

Recently, Haaland was asked about his future to which he didn't give much away.

"I still have three years of contract [at Dortmund]," said Haaland. "I am not worried about that. The media are the ones who write about it, I don't focus on those things.

"I want to improve every day. Ronaldo and Messi… I don't need to talk about them. They are the best of all time. They are still very far away."

