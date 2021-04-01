Randy Orton has had an incredible run in WWE.

From his early days in Evolution, to the birth of The Legend Killer moniker and his solo Apex Predator personality, The Viper really has done it all.

He's a Grand Slam champion with 14 world championship reigns, most recently capturing the WWE Title towards the end of 2020.

After all these years, Orton is still a main event star in WWE and he will once again be involved on the grandest stage of all at WrestleMania this month.

He'll face-off against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, bringing their dark feud - which has played out over recent months - to a climax.

There's no doubt that those two could steal the show on April 11 and it certainly won't be the first time that all eyes will be on Orton at WrestleMania.

Having spent almost two decades in WWE, The Viper has some seriously memorable moments at 'The Show of Shows'. Ahead of 'Mania 37, his top 10 have been ranked. Check them out:

10. Randy Orton defeats the Rock 'n' Sock Connection at WM20

9. Randy Orton beats The Legacy at WM26

8. Randy Orton's Flying Forearm RKO counter at WM27

7. Randy Orton blindsides Edge at WM36

6. Randy Orton & Batista perform Batista Bomb into an RKO at WM30

5. Randy Orton's ladder RKO at WM23

4. Randy Orton retains WWE Title at WM24

3. Randy Orton's Chokeslam RKO counter at WM21

2. Randy Orton wins the WWE Championship at WM33

1. Randy Orton's Curbstomp RKO counter at WM31

It's certainly not surprising to see that Curbstomp counter topping this list. It was a truly iconic moment that WWE fans will remember forever.

At WrestleMania 37, Orton will be looking to create more great moments on 'The Grandest Stage of All' against The Fiend.

WrestleMania 37 will air live on Saturday, April 10 & Sunday, April 11 on WWE Network.

