Jon Jones has drawn a line in the sand over his pay as a fight with Francis Ngannou lurks on the horizon.

Jones has been planning to make the leap to heavyweight for a while now and, after Ngannou flattened Stipe Miocic to claim the UFC heavyweight title, it looks as though he will be Jones' first opponent.

Ngannou's ruthless power-game came to the fore against Miocic as he knocked him out inside two rounds.

Now, he will look to use that same power on one of the greatest fighters the Octagon has ever seen.

However, while this is undoubtedly a fight that fans want to see, it could be a good while before we get confirmation of a deal.

Both men are demanding a massive purse for the bout, with Jones in particular taking a stand in a bid to earn what he believes he is worth.

Per a report in The Sun, Jones has said he will not accept an offer of £7.25 million as he demanded 'respectable numbers' for the fight.

Posting on Twitter, Jones said:

"I had a brief phone meeting with UFC‘s lawyer Hunter a few days ago.

"As of right now I expressed to him that anywhere around eight to $10 million would be way too low for a fight of this magnitude. That’s all that has been discussed so far."

In another post, Jones likened the potential match-up with Ngannou to that of the rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in 2020.

"Do you guys think this fight could be just as big as Wilder versus Fury?" he asked.

"I feel like this fight is monumental, matchup‘s like this don’t come very often in a lifetime.

"Me stopping Francis in my first fight up at heavyweight would be nothing short of extraordinary. Ali versus Foreman, hosted by the UFC."

Jones is not wrong. A fight with Ngannou would be one of the biggest events in UFC history and you can hardly blame him for demanding a big purse.

Whether the likes of Dana White and co. hear him out, however, is another question entirely.

