Germany's shock loss to North Macedonia was their first in World Cup qualifying for 20 years. A new Löw, you might say.

The 2014 World Cup champions were humbled by Eljif Elmas' winner in the 85th minute.

The last time they were beaten in qualifying was rather embarrassing for Die Mannschaft, too. It was the famous 5-1 defeat to England in September 2001 ('even Heskey scored!')

No heads will roll. Joachim Löw is already going to leave his post at the end of Euro 2020, but there have been calls for the long-standing gaffer's departure for some time now.

Crashing out of the 2018 World Cup in the group stages was bad enough, sealed with notoriety and a stunning defeat to South Korea.

Then, in November of last year, Germany were hit for six by Spain - their heaviest defeat for 89 years.

It was clear Low's project is over and it's a pity that for all his achievements, his legacy is now being tarnished by overseeing some of the country's most humiliating losses.

That said, they've also inflicted the same pain on Brazil. So what are the worst defeats in international history for sheer schadenfreude (excuse the pun) and ignominy?

Losing a qualifier to North Macedonia, who are ranked 65th in the world and with a population of just over two million, doesn't even come close.

10. Portugal 7-0 North Korea

According to widespread reports at the time, North Korea would only televise games at the 2010 World Cup if they won. Tricky that, Kim.

9. Germany 8-0 Saudi Arabia

Germany's biggest win at the World Cup came in 2002. Miroslav Klose scored a hat-trick.

8. Spain 9-0 Austria

We often like to think of Austria as a bit of a dark horse, but they were no match for Real Madrid legend Raul, who tore them to pieces.

7. Germany 13-0 San Marino

If you thought England's win over San Marino was too easy, think again... Lukas Podolski scored four as Germany racked up double figures.

6. Brazil 14-0 Nicaragua

Luis Alberto scored eight times in a single match at the Pan Am Games in 1975. An awful day for Nicaragua.

5. Spain 1-5 Netherlands

Spain were the reigning world champions at the 2014 World Cup, so absolutely nobody saw this coming. Robin van Persie and Arjen Robben both scored braces.

4. USA Women 13-0 Thailand

Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and co. faced criticism for celebrating overzealously against Thailand, who could only dream of the funding and professional status that the USWNT enjoyed.

3. Mongolia 0-14 Japan

Just two days ago! Southampton's Takumi Minamino opened the scoring and from there, Japan just couldn't stop.

2. Australia 31–0 American Samoa

Infamous as the most crushing defeat in international history. FIFA were so embarrassed they introduced a preliminary round in Oceania qualifying. There was recent talk of whether real minnows should be allowed to play higher-ranked nations after England waltzed past San Marino last week - the world's lowest-ranked team.

1. Brazil 1-7 Germany

The tears were flowing from David Luiz's eyes, Brazil's shame amplified in their own backyard. It was their own World Cup and the semi-final was nothing short of a catastrophe.

