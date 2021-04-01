Derby County news: Wayne Rooney addresses claim made about his Rams future

Derby County kick-off a crucial month in the Championship tomorrow as they face Luton Town at Pride Park.

Having failed to win any of their last seven league fixtures, the Rams are currently in danger of being dragged into a relegation dogfight by Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Whilst Derby did illustrate some signs of promise in their most recent home fixture against Brentford, it is imperative that they start to pick up points on a regular basis in the coming weeks if they are to retain their second-tier status.

Following the collapse of a proposed takeover by Sheikh Khaled last month, it was reported by the Daily Mail that Derby manager Wayne Rooney's relationship with owner Mel Morris has become strained.

Making reference to this rumour ahead of his side's clash with Luton, Rooney has insisted that the speculation is completely inaccurate and that he remains dedicated to achieving the Rams' long-term goal of returning to the Premier League.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph, the 35-year-old said: "I will address it, but I don't feel there is a need to address it because them headlines are completely false, completely inaccurate.

"Wherever this has come from, I suggest whoever put it out there make sure they get their facts right because it couldn't be further away from the truth.

"It is not true.

"My relationship with Mel (Morris) is really good.

"My relationship with (chief executive) Stephen Pearce and (technical director) Steve McClaren is really good.

"It's a completely false story."

Rooney later added: "My aim, my ambition is to try and help get this club back to the Premier League."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst it is fair to say that Rooney has hit somewhat of a stumbling block in recent weeks in the Championship, it is unquestionably good news that he has rubbished rumours that questioned his future at Derby.

By insisting that he is committed to the project at Pride Park, the Rams boss' primary focus between now and the end of the season will be to guide the club to survival.

Providing that Rooney is able to achieve this particular goal, the amount of backing that he receives in the upcoming transfer window may depend on whether Derby are able to convince a prospective buyer to commit to a takeover.

Having failed to pay their players on time earlier this year, it is clear that the Rams could benefit from new ownership and thus Morris will be determined to find the right individual or group to lead the club into a new dawn.

