Who will replace Steph Houghton as England captain vs France and Canada?

England will shift their attention to the latest international camp this month as they continue to prepare for a home Euros. The Lionesses are set to face France on April 9th in Caen before returning to home soil to host Canada at Stoke City's bet365 Stadium on the 13th.

Hege Riise revealed her 24-player squad last month, calling upon regular senior players as well as presenting younger talent with the opportunity to prove themselves on the international stage.

However, due to an achilles injury picked up with Manchester City, captain Steph Houghton will miss the two latest England fixtures. Riise must mull over her options ahead of the France clash and decide who the armband will be passed down to in Houghton's absence.

GiveMeSport Women takes a look at the Norwegian's potential options for temporary England skipper...

Ellen White

A clear and obvious choice for England captain would be clinical striker Ellen White, who plays and trains with Houghton every week with Manchester City.

The 31-year-old is no stranger to captaining her country and recently admitted that leading the Lionesses out during their match against Denmark during the 2017 Euros was her most treasured career moment to date.

White is just seven caps shy of centurion status for England and boasts 39 international goals – more than anyone else on the roster for this camp. The City star will be key in Riise's hunt for a double win and White will be hungry to continue her form on the international stage.

She scored a hat-trick against Northern Ireland in a friendly in February and has since scored four goals for Man City across all competitions.

Jordan Nobbs

Jordan Nobbs is an ideal replacement for Houghton this international window, seeing as she has already served as the skipper's second in command over the years. The midfielder has also pulled on the armband for Arsenal during Kim Little's lengthy injury spell.

Nobbs boasts 64 senior appearance for the Lionesses and has represented Arsenal 127 times, scoring 46 goals. The midfielder missed the France World Cup in 2019 after damaging her anterior cruciate ligament, but her comeback from injury has been huge.

The 28-year-old returned to the Arsenal set up and bounced straight back to providing an influential presence in the middle of the park. She featured in the 6-0 win over Northern Ireland last time out, making the cut as a starter under Riise.

Lucy Bronze

Due to her commanding nature and no-nonsense defending, Lucy Bronze could be another name the Lionesses boss is considering to don the captain's armband this camp.

The right-back has been a stalwart for Manchester City since her return to the Women's Super League, starting all 15 of the 15 appearances she has made in England's top flight, via FbRef. She has also been a consistent performer for her country and currently has 82 senior caps.

Bronze's regular selections to represent England, teamed up with her experience of winning trophy after trophy with Olympique Lyonnais, makes her an ideal candidate for the Lionesses captaincy. Her taste for silverware and natural leadership skills will have undoubtedly put her firmly on Riise's radar ahead of the clash against France at the Stade Michel d'Ornano.

