Conor McGregor has recently claimed that Khabib Nurmagomedov was terrified during the infamous trolley-throwing bus assault in New York that happened back in April 2018.

Such the extent of the attack from the Irishman, two of the fighters on board, Ray Borg and Michael Chiesa, sustained injuries from the frenzied attack.

McGregor ultimately pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct before being sentenced to community service for the misdemeanour. He failed to bring this level of ferocity to his actual fight with Nurmagomedov later that year, however, being soundly beaten over four rounds.

The former champ-champ made reference to the attack during a strange back-and-forth on social media with long-time rival Nate Diaz: “I forget nothing bro and you’ll see that soon enough.

And don’t talk to me about a little slap in a scuffle I had them all trapped thinking they were dead. You’re the king of nothing. You couldn’t even win your own belt they made for you, let alone any other.

McGregor’s belt jibe is a nod to the BMF title, a specialty belt invented for a fight between Diaz and Jorge Masvidal in 2019. Diaz lost the fight via stoppage due to severe facial lacerations he sustained over the course of three rounds.

While Diaz is yet to hold any gold in UFC, he does have the distinction of ending McGregor’s winning streak in the promotion. The two clashed twice in 2016 with Diaz picking up a submission win the first time around before McGregor avenged the loss via unanimous decision later that year.

Despite heavy fan interest in a rubber match, the two have moved on to other things.

McGregor is currently training for a trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier later this year, while Nate Diaz will be making his long-awaited return to the Octagon against Leon Edwards at UFC 262.

The bout will be the first-ever five-round co-main event in the promotion’s history. The fight will be co-headlining with a bout between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira to decide the new lightweight champion. It’s more than likely the winner of McGregor/Poirier III will be the first challenger.

