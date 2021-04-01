Michael Carrick is one of the most underrated players in Premier League history.

While the Manchester United legend might not have dropped the type of eye-catching or flashy performances that typically receive praise, there's no denying what he brought to English football.

A metronomic presence in United midfields that hoovered up Premier League trophies, Carrick amassed no less than 464 appearances in the famous red jersey between 2006 and 2018.

An underrated icon

And it's not for no reason that Sir Alex Ferguson - arguably the greatest manager of all time - declared Carrick as the best English player in his position as late as 2014.

"I think Michael's the best central midfielder in English football," Ferguson told BT Sport, according to BBC Sport. "I think he's the best English player in the game."

Carrick won a staggering 18 major honours for his efforts, including the Champions League in 2008, while his lukewarm tally of 34 England caps goes to show just how underrated he really was.

Coaching at Man Utd

But make no mistake that Carrick has always been a valued figure at Old Trafford and that didn't change when he decided to hang up his boots during Jose Mourinho's tenure.

In fact, Carrick was immediately offered a role in United's coaching staff and continues to impart his invaluable knowledge and experience with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the technical area.

And while, sadly, we'll have to keep our fingers crossed for an Amazon documentary in order to see Carrick in full flow, fans were lucky to be given some fascinating insight last year.

Carrick's midfield masterclass

That's because Carrick produced an absolute masterclass on how to play in central midfield at the highest level of the game during an in-depth interview with The Boot Room.

With revealing insight from areas concerning passing, first touches and positioning, it really does make you reconsider everything you've been taught about football in the best way possible.

So, without further ado, be sure to check out just some of the clips from Carrick's masterclass down below because, well, you might just learn a thing or two:

Yeh, so, Michael, you don't happen to fancy making another three hours of this stuff, do you?

Besides, as one fan aptly replied on Twitter: "I just learned more about how to be a central midfielder from this 2-minute clip than a lifetime listening to football pundits."

Carrick: Playing to his strengths

You really do get the feeling that Carrick played the game that he wanted to play, leaning on his strengths and amplifying them in order to become one of the best midfielders in the world.

Besides, I'm sure you could ask players like Xavi and Andres Iniesta some of the same questions and they might say something completely different, but that wouldn't make Carrick wrong.

That's not us saying that Carrick was ever on the level of those two Barcelona legends, by the way, rather that the United icon wasn't afraid to embrace his own talents and idiosyncrasies.

And sure, the machine that it made Carrick into might not have been an edge-of-your-seat footballer but anybody who loves the game for its art and essence will know that he was pure, pure class.

