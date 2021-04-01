Conor McGregor has reignited his bitter rivalry with Nate Diaz after taking aim at his long-term rival in an expletive-laden tirade on Twitter.

McGregor and Diaz share one of the most heated rivalries in UFC history, with both of their fights so far accounting for two of the biggest pay-per-view buys of all time.

With McGregor expected to face Dustin Poirier in a rematch later this year and Diaz due to meet Leon Edwards in the co-main event of UFC 262 on May 15, it looks like a trilogy fight may still be some way off, but that hasn't stopped the pair from taking pot-shots at each other on social media.

Their latest spat ensued after McGregor, who has a chequered history with Diaz and the rest of his teammates, responded to a comment from a fan by tweeting: 'Isn’t that crazy! Who’s the real bad m*********** anyway ? Went up two weight divisions on a weeks notice to fight him for that fight. No hesitation. Straight onto my jet. In thru the side door. Surprise, surprise.'

It didn't take too long for Diaz to respond and it's hardly surprising the former Ultimate Fighter winner took exception to McGregor's comments.

The one-time UFC lightweight title challenger blasted the Irishman for focusing on him instead of Poirier and shared a picture of his middleweight bout with Rory Markham at UFC 111 in 2010, alongside a caption which read: 'Who went up two weight classes in half a day notice no hesitation and not promotion about it just did it cause I ain’t no b**** how’s that Conor fuck u Whatever u think u did already been done by a real G Try not to get finished agaaaain [sic].'

But McGregor wasn't quite finished, however, as he poked fun at Diaz's former opponent, before sharing an image of the 35-year-old American in the aftermath of their epic bout at UFC 202, this time with the caption: 'And don’t worry on my next fight bro. You and your face know what I’m like when I go again with it.'

This prompted Diaz to reply with a foul-mouthed rant of his own, writing: 'Don’t forget Dustin f****** u up But he’s scared of me You are both some b****** And I slapped kabob he was scared with no counter And he owned you so who’s the real king Me b**** that’s who.'

The feud then continued to grow uglier as the intense back-and-forth between the former lightweight champion and Diaz escalated even further, with the pair proceeding to hurl insults about their respective records.

Diaz, of course, couldn't resist having the final word.

