Manchester United star man Bruno Fernandes has tricked BT Sport, the Premier League, and former Red Devil Rio Ferdinand with an April Fool's tweet.

What did Fernandes say?

On Thursday morning, the Red Devils midfielder had taken to Twitter to share the following message.

"Ok, morning coffee is over... Q&A time... Who’s got a question? #AskBruno."

Fernandes published this tweet at just before 9 A.M. and he recieved hundreds of responses... but didn't reply to any of them.

Who fell for it?

Some of the leading names in the sports journalism industry fell for the gag.

"Is there any former player you’ve tried to base your own game on?" BT Sport's social media account asked. Likewise, the Premier League's official account asked which of his English top-flight goals is his favourite.

Rio Ferdinand even failed to realise that Fernandes was making a joke on April Fools Day. The ex-United defender took #AskBruno as an opportunity to get the in-demand midfielder on his BT Sport show 'Rio Ferdinand's Between The Lines'.

Along with BT, the Premier League, Amazon Prime and SofaScore, Ferdinand was blanked.

Who figured out it was a joke?

The accounts previously mentioned were quick off the mark to get their questions into the 27-cap international. However, after a few hours had gone by and the United man had literally replied to nobody, a few users figured out what was going on.

"So Bruno Fernandes pulled an April Fool stunt with the #AskBruno and aired everyone including PL official handle. This guy got to be the funniest in Man United dressing room after Eric Bailly," one fan tweeted.

A Manchester United supporter clearly enjoyed Fernandes' antics and also claimed that this was the biggest April Fools you will see today. Taking into consideration the tweet attracted just shy of 50,000 likes, it's safe to say Fernandes will be chuckling to himself following this stunt.

