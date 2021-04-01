It is no secret that Dana White is the man that made the UFC what it is today.

With the help of his business partners, White took over an organisation on its knees, haemorrhaging funds at an alarming rate and only months away from folding.

White took it upon himself to rebuild the company, crafting it into the multi-billion-dollar superpower that we all get to enjoy.

However, while White is largely responsible for everything that the UFC is, there are some who are not very fond of the methods he uses.

Former champion Luke Rockhold spoke out recently, not mincing his words when talking about the dangers of having just one individual in charge.

“Fighting is like a mafia," he said on the Rippin' It Podcast.

"They have these very mafioso-type tactics in negotiations, they try to f*** with you. I’m not having any of it.

“If you don’t know your worth someone will tell you your worth and it’ll be less than your worth, so know your worth."

"Once I lost the world title, Dana White came up to me and tried to beat me down mentally and I was like ‘f*** you,’ straight up."

Rockhold also bemoaned the lack of a UFC governing body, suggesting that whatever White says is gospel in the world of UFC.

“We don’t have the governing body. We’ve got an egotistical guy that’s a bit of a tyrant.

“No one is going to try and fight you, you’ve got to put your ass on the line, stand your ground, take risks, otherwise you get treated like a b***h.

"It’s unfortunate, a guy like that, he thinks he can fight, he thinks he’s a fighter. I don’t understand why he’s trying to belittle all the fighters when you’ve never fought a day in your life.

"You’re a promoter. We need a governing body to give people what they deserve, he doesn’t play the game right.”

News Now - Sport News