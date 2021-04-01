Where to Buy PS5: Latest Restock Updates

Sony’s Playstation 5 quickly became one of the most sought after products of 2020, which has inevitably carried on into 2021.

It has been a quiet week as far as restocks go of the Japanese company’s next-gen console, but PS5 fans will be hoping to get their hands on their latest creation - with many retailers almost instantly selling out due to the sheer demand.

But despite the stock issues, gaming surged in the UK to a record £7 billion last year with the arrival of a “new console generation,” according to the latest annual market valuation compiled by trade body UKIE.

However, now that April has arrived and summer is on the way, new drops are expected to be announced by a number of the large retailers in Britain to cope with the market.

PS5 restock update

PS5 UK Stock has been keeping many Sony fans updated on Twitter since the console’s release last November and dropped a huge hint that more will be hitting the shelves as the warmer months edge closer.

They revealed that Smyths Toy Store has a small drop of 2000 units planned for the beginning of April, but did not specify a precise date regarding its release. John Lewis would also be receiving a significant batch in their warehouse for online orders.

GAME and Amazon, two of the more traditional retailers for PS5 sales, will also be receiving a minimum of two big shipments with the promise of one major retailer having the console available per week.

It might be a bit bold at this stage to make such assurances to those struggling to get their hands on the latest Playstation, but it will have people keeping a close eye on the websites of those concerned.

Where can I buy a PS5 from?

You can check stock levels of those respective retailers here:

How much does a PS5 cost?

Smyths has the console priced at £359.99 for the Digital Edition, and £449.99 for the standard. This will inevitably vary and fluctuate over time.

