Clarence Seedorf enjoyed an extraordinary career.

The Dutchman, who turns 45 today, finished up with 19 club honours, playing over 800 games, scoring 111 goals and winning the league five times across three different countries.

The legendary midfielder is also one of just a dozen or so players who has won the Champions League four times.

Unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both belong to that pretty exclusive club. Messi has won European football's biggest prize four times with Barcelona, while Ronaldo has lifted the trophy with Manchester United once and four times with Real Madrid.

One of the biggest pelters thrown at the Portuguese in recent weeks is that he's been unable to replicate those heroics with Juventus.

Take heart though, Cristiano, because there's only one man in history who's won the Champions League with three clubs - and that's Seedorf himself.

Back in 1995, he helped Ajax to victory before winning the competition again three years later with Real Madrid.

Another two winners' medals were to follow with AC Milan.

The first of those, in 2003, saw the Rossoneri beat Juventus on penalties.

When Seedorf was interviewed post-match, he looked genuinely speechless - and that was before it was put to him that he'd just made history for an individual player.

"Incredible, I don't have any words," he said in BT Sport's archive footage.

"I'm so happy, I'm really so happy."

When the interviewer asked what it meant to him, the Milan talisman burst into tears and couldn't answer the question.

BT Sport have also provided a compilation of some of his best moments in the Champions League, bossing midfields left, right and centre.

Since retiring, Seedorf has gone into management. His most recent stint was with the Cameroon national side, whom he left in 2019.

What a player - a true legend of the European top table.

