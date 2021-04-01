With Mick Schumacher bringing one of the most famous names in the sport back to the Formula 1 grid for the 2021 season, what better time than now to look back at some of the most famous families to partake in the sport?

F1 has long been a family game and these famous flocks prove that the apple really doesn't fall far from the tree.

Here, we take a look at five famous families from within Formula 1, with 16 world titles between them.

The Schumachers

Naturally, we'll start with the name we've already mentioned; Schumacher.

It is, of course, one of the most recognisable names in the sport thanks to Michael's incredible dominance for Ferrari between 2000 and 2004, whilst he also won the title twice more with Benetton in 1994 and 1995.

Sibling Ralf also made the top level but had to compete with his brother - a tough task for any driver in that era - though he still showed his own pace and winning ability at times, with six victories for Williams.

Mick is the third Schumacher to take the name into the sport, then, and he'll be eager to try and replicate his uncle and, of course, his father in the future - though it's very much baby steps right now.

Also look out for David Schumacher, who's currently in Formula 3 and is the son of Ralf.

The Rosbergs

Keeping with the German theme, at least in son Nico's case, we have the Rosbergs.

Father Keke ran under the Finnish flag with both parents hailing from the country, though he was actually born in Sweden.

He won 5 races during his Formula 1 career and took the 1982 World championship - a feat Nico would repeat in 2016.

The former Mercedes driver, born in Wiesbaden, Germany, won 23 races during his career as he fought it out with Lewis Hamilton, getting the better of the Briton in a titanic 2016 tussle at the final race in Abu Dhabi. The Rosbergs were the second father-son world champions after our next pairing...

The Hills

Graham Hill was one of the superstars of his era, winning two F1 world titles and he remains the only person to have won the Triple Crown in motorsport - comprising of the Monaco Grand Prix, the Indy 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Son Damon, meanwhile, ensured they were the first-ever father-son world champions with his 1996 victory for Williams.

Hill had previously been pipped to the 1994 title by Michael Schumacher but bounced back to beat one half of our next pairing to claim his sole championship crown.

The Villeneuves

Gilles Villeneuve may never have won an F1 title during his career but he is still recognised as one of the greats for his raw speed and bravery in an era where the sport was arguably at its most dangerous.

He earned 6 wins in his career and came 2nd in the 1979 championship - a year that saw one of F1's most famous on-track duels with him and Rene Arnoux - before his untimely death came at the Zolder circuit in 1982.

Son Jacques would secure a title for their family name, however, in 1997.

A year prior, his retirement in Suzuka ended his challenge as team-mate Damon Hill succeeded but he returned to oust Michael Schumacher in a dramatic final race in Jerez, with the latter disqualified from the championship after being ruled to have deliberately attempted to take Villeneuve out.

The Stewarts

We end our list with the Stewarts.

Sir Jackie won three titles during the 1960s and 1970s as he forged a fine relationship with his Matra and Tyrrell cars, whilst he also pioneered the improved safety drive in the sport at a time where it was very much an after-thought.

He would move into team ownership in the late 1990s with the plucky Stewart team that earned a handful of podium finishes and a win at the new Nurburgring, with he and his son Paul taking charge of the outfit.

