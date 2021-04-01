Timo Werner made headlines for all the wrong reasons during Germany 1-2 North Macedonia.

Truth be told, there wasn't much to cheer about for Die Mannschaft during their first World Cup qualifying defeat since 2001, but Werner's role in the upset marked one of the low points.

That's because Werner was presented with a glorious opportunity to find the net for Germany when the scores were locked at 1-1, only to fluff his lines despite having the goal at his mercy.

Werner's latest miss

However, what made Werner's miss all the more painful was the fact it's so symptomatic of a 2020/21 campaign that has seen his stock fall through the floor.

Besides, there was dizzying hype surrounding Werner when he signed for Chelsea on the back of a stunning final season with RB Leipzig last summer.

But the Werner who challenged for the European Golden Shoe with 34 goals in 45 matches hasn't been anywhere to be seen at Stamford Bridge, struggling to adapt to the English game.

A worrying Premier League record

Besides, even the arrival of compatriot Thomas Tuchel in the dugout has done little to arrest Werner's goal-scoring slump, boasting just five goals in 28 Premier League appearances.

While, yes, I'll be the first person to admit that Werner has impressed in other areas since moving to Chelsea, we can't get away from the fact that his goal-scoring record isn't good enough.

And it's the sheer amount of poor misses, much like his clanger against North Macedonia, which have populated his Chelsea spell that really underpins Werner's lack of confidence right now.

Video of Werner's 'sensational' season

After all, we've lost count of the number of times that Werner has been one-on-one opportunities that he would have buried at RB Leipzig either fly off-target or into the hands of the goalkeeper.

And just in case you think we're exaggerating, the sadness of the situation has been underpinned by a viral video from Twitter user @RamzRevival, sarcastically calling Werner's season: 'sensational'.

To say that it's a damning indictment of Werner's first year at Chelsea would be an understatement and on the back of his Germany miss, we think the time is nigh to give it a watch, so check it out:

Truth be told, the Werner situation isn't even funny anymore, it's just sad.

Sad to see

Besides, the evidence of Werner's quality is overwhelming, scoring 15 goals for Germany in 38 caps, so the longer his poor form continues, the tougher it becomes to explain away.

But for whatever reason, there is a long queue of strikers that have struggled upon moving to Chelsea and only time will tell whether Werner can buck that trend under Tuchel's wing.

As both a fan of the Premier League and the player himself, I sincerely hope that's the case because the Werner we see in the video above isn't the striker that we know he is deep down.

