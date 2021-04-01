Aritz Aduriz is one of the most underrated strikers of the last decade.

We are slowly approaching the one-year anniversary of Aduriz's retirement from professional football, but his influence on the Spanish game, in particular, hasn't been forgotten.

Aduriz is most famous for his three spells with Athletic Bilbao, scoring 141 goals across 296 games in the Basque Country, though he also plied his trade with clubs such as Mallorca and Valencia.

Aduriz's legacy in Spain

And it couldn't have been more fitting that Aduriz's final goal for Athletic came in spectacular fashion, scoring an acrobatic winner against Barcelona on the opening day of the 2019/20 season.

It was the ultimate reminder that although Aduriz was perhaps most effective as a penalty area poacher, he always had a penchant for the spectacular whenever he fancied it.

And one such moment of brilliance came during the season before his Barcelona winner, but not in the way you'd expect as Aduriz lined up for a penalty against Real Valladolid in December 2018.

Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Real Valladolid

Bilbao were awarded the spot-kick with the scores locked at 0-0, meaning that Aduriz had the chance to score a goal that would lift his beloved side out of the relegation zone.

So, there was no shortage of pressure on Aduriz's shoulder when he stepped up to the plate at the San Mames Stadium, but you wouldn't have known it from the way he approached it.

That's because Aduriz just seemed to stand by the ball for a bizarre amount of time after placing it on the spot, seemingly showing no interest in walking backwards in preparation for his run-up.

Aduriz's outrageous penalty

Besides, this was by no means the first time that Aduriz had taken a penalty for Bilbao and it wasn't exactly common for him to line up as though he was taking a spot-kick in five-a-side fashion.

But alas, Aduriz proceeded to whip out one of the most audacious penalties we've seen in living memory, simply leaning back and finding the bottom corner without even bothering with a run-up.

Trust me, it's just as badass as it sounds, so be sure to check out the amazing footage down below:

Imagine having the cojones to even attempt that?!

Nerves of steel

You'd be forgiven for thinking that Bilbao were leading 5-0 at the time and Adruiz just wanted to be back home on the sofa, so casually tucked away the penalty with as little time wasted as possible.

And what makes the spot-kick all the more incredible is that the Valladolid goalkeeper guessed the correct way, underpinning just how much power Aduriz still managed to put behind it.

Yes, I'm well aware that Aduriz was a professional paid to score goals, but it's still darn impressive that he could beat a La Liga goalkeeper with such power and accuracy without a run-up.

And when you consider Aduriz was executing that closer to his 40th birthday than his 30th, it makes it all the more gutting that injuries curtailed a career that, for the longest time, showed no sign of slowing down.

Thanks for the memories, Aritz.

