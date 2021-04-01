Alasdair Gold reveals the type of centre-back Spurs want to sign

A centre-back with leadership qualities is one of Tottenham's priorities in the transfer market, football.london's Alasdair Gold has reported.

What's the latest on Spurs' summer transfer plans?

It's been revealed that Jose Mourinho's side are on the hunt for a centre-back who can be vocal and is ultimately a natural leader. This target is reportedly a priority for the club.

Alongside leadership qualities, the North London side are also looking to bring somebody in with Premier League experience.

What problems do Spurs have in defence this season?

One of Spurs' main issues is the lack of an established centre-back partnership.

So far this season, we've seen the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Joe Rodon all feature at centre-back.

However, it does seem that Mourinho isn't sure who his go-to defenders are. In Tottenham's last five outings, Mourinho has opted for three different centre-back pairings.

Out of the four, Dier is arguably the most vocal but has struggled for minutes recently.

It's clear to see that Spurs need to bring in a centre-back who will a dominating presence in the Tottenham defence and can cement a place in the starting XI.

Who are the prime candidates?

According to the report, there are three main candidates for the role at Tottenham, these being Joachim Andersen, Lewis Dunk and Nikola Milenkovic.

Andersen is currently enjoying a successful loan spell with fellow London club Fulham. The defender joined the Cottagers on loan in October and certainly fits the profile of a natural leader.

Despite only arriving at the club on loan, the Dane has worn the captain's armband in more than half of his appearances since joining the west London club. This demonstrates how the 24-year-old has come into a relatively new environment but emerged as a prominent key figure.

Another individual who has reportedly caught the eye of Spurs is Brighton and Hove Albion captain Lewis Dunk.

Although the 30-year-old isn't a typical Spurs target given his age, the centre-back has been a solid performer for Brighton this season, as he earned a WhoScored average rating of 6.85.

Furthermore, the Brighton-born man has proven his worth as a leader, as he's captained the club for the past two seasons.

Lastly, Fiorentina's Milenkovic is also a possibility. The Serbian will have just twelve months left on his deal come this summer, suggesting he could be a value-for-money addition. However, a stumbling block for this deal would be the fact that he has no Premier League experience.

1 of 15 Who is this former Spurs man? Marcus Edwards Iago Falque Adel Taarabt Wayne Routledge

Which one would be the best signing?

Although it may cost a considerable sum of money to bring Andersen to North London, he is the best option of the three.

Andersen isn't just a man with an armband - he's provided solid defensive numbers during his time with Fulham. In West London, the Dane has averaged 1.4 interceptions, 3.3 successful aerials and five clearances per game.

Furthermore, at 24, he boasts six years on Dunk who surely won't have too long left at the top level.

How much he'd cost Spurs remains to be seen. Transfermarkt value him at just £13.5m but a strong season at Fulham leaves Lyon in a position to command considerably more.

