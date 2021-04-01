Aidy Boothroyd slammed for Eze & Jones omissions

Following England U21s' shock exit from the group stages of the Euros, fans have taken to social media to question Aidy Boothroyd's team selection.

Heading into the tournament, the young Three Lions possessed an array of talent which suggested they could reach the latter stages. However, it's safe to say that things didn't go according to plan.

What happened at the Euros?

In their opening two games, England suffered defeats in both fixtures, as they lost 1-0 to Switzerland and 2-0 to Portugal.

National team boss Boothroyd decided against starting both Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze and Liverpool's Curtis Jones in these fixtures.

But during England's final game of the group, the pair both converted and guided the U21s to a 2-1 victory over Croatia.

However, it wasn't enough to secure a place in the knockout stages and Boothroyd's side were eliminated from the competition.

How did the fans react?

Fans were outraged that the Crystal Palace and Liverpool midfielders didn't play a prominent role in the first two games.

"No surprise to see Curtis Jones & Eberechi Eze as England under 21s match-winners - impacts off the bench in the last two games and today they scored a goal each, created a big chance each & created a combined 6 chances

"Not starting them in the previous two games was the error," one user said.

In addition to this, other fans claimed that the national side would have breezed through the group if Boothroyd opted to use the two goal-scorers. Another account also claimed that he was "baffled" that neither Eze nor Jones started in the first two games.

Boothroyd has been in charge of the England youth side since February 2017 and previously guided the national team to a victory at the 2018 Toulon tournament. However, a number of accounts are furious with his handling of the team during the Euros and called for the manager to be sacked.

"That fraud Boothroyd really had Curtis Jones and Ebere Eze on the bench until the last game and they won that last game with both of them starting. Sack the clown," one fan shared.

Should he be sacked?

Based upon his management in this tournament, the time does feel right for Boothroyd to step away from England.

Following their opening game defeat to Switzerland, Boothroyd claimed they weren't creative enough, as quoted by Sky Sports, but decided against including arguably his most creative players in the next fixture.

The U21s' victory against Croatia proved that England do in fact have an impressive youth side, but don't necessarily have the manager to get the best out of them.

