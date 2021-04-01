Andrea Pirlo simply oozes class.

Regardless of what the statistics say about his illustrious career, the Italian maestro was one of those players where the eye-test spoke for itself because the man was poetry in motion.

However, the Pirlo that strutted his way through the 2010s might have never have come to pass if it wasn't for his pivotal move to Juventus because his career was slowly starting to plateau.

Pirlo's time with AC Milan

It's easy to forget that Pirlo joined many of his compatriots in going through a tough transitionary period around the time of Italy's disastrous 2010 FIFA World Cup campaign.

And while Pirlo's spell with AC Milan is rightfully remembered as a fruitful collaboration, reaping two Champions League titles, there's no denying that it ended on a somewhat underwhelming note.

Well, not too underwhelming from a team perspective - AC Milan won their most recent Scudetto - but Pirlo amassed just 17 appearances in Serie A and made the short move to Turin as a free agent.

Parma 0-1 AC Milan

However, even in one of Pirlo's poorest seasons for the Rossoneri, it couldn't be more typical of his world-class ability that he still left a stunning moment for the San Siro faithful to remember him by.

And it came during the early weeks of the season as AC Milan made the trip to Parma, securing a crucial 1-0 win courtesy of Pirlo's only goal of the 2010/11 campaign.

Nevertheless, the quality of the goal was such that it might as well have counted for 10 because Pirlo found the net from so far out that the strike left Ronaldinho stunned.

Pirlo's special strike vs Parma

Yes, that's right, one of the most entertaining footballers of all time who seems to have invented every skill under the sun was stunned. Yeh, that's quite the endorsement of your strike.

But it's easy to see why Ronaldinho was so impressed when you check out Pirlo's thunderous strike below because it's one of the most aesthetically pleasing goals that we've ever seen:

You know the phrase 'postage stamp'? Yeh, that.

Dynamite in his boots

While Pirlo is perhaps best known for his deftness and composure, there's no getting away from the fact that he also had dynamite in his boots and that couldn't have been clearer than in 2010.

And sometimes in games where a single goal comes between the teams, you just need to roll the dice, because it's easy to imagine that Pirlo would have passed in that scenario most of the time.

However, you can't win the lottery if you don't buy a ticket and if anyone could have seen that square-inch of space out of the goalkeeper's reach from so far out, then it's probably Pirlo. What a man.

