Paul Pogba has proven to be a major financial burden for Manchester United ever since he joined Juventus on a free transfer in 2012.

The France international blossomed into a star in Serie A and convinced United to re-sign him in a then world-record £89m deal.

Clearly unruffled by their lack of foresight in regards to Pogba's development, the Red Devils were willing to sanction such a massive acquisition to secure the services of one of world football's most talented central midfielders.

However, things haven't quite gone to plan since he returned.

Narratives surrounding Pogba's form, his relationship with United's hierarchy and ambition to leave the club for the second time have dominated his five-year stint at Old Trafford.

All of these prevalent sub-plots have ran parallel to a career that has been mediocre for a player of his quality and price-tag.

And if that wasn't already enough, Pogba has also missed 66 games through injury spanning across a period of 405 days.

That means his reported £290k-per-week salary has earned him £16.7m while he's been sidelined at United, which is more than any other Premier League player in the past five seasons.

Indeed, according to a study conducted by Bonusfinder, which drew on data acquired from Transfermarkt and Spotrac, Pogba tops the charts in terms of wages lost for an individual player while injured since the beginning of the 2016/17 season.

The £16.7m outlay puts him well ahead of Kevin De Bruyne in second place, while the perennially injured Andy Carroll sits in third in the ranking.

Jack Wilshere, Benjamin Mendy, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joel Matip, a group of players who all seem to spend significantly more time injured than fit, all feature inside the top 20.

Intriguingly, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is as high as 7th place despite spending just shy of two years with United between July 2016 and March 2018.

The legendary Sweden international earned almost £9m on the sidelines at United which, quite incredibly, puts him ahead of Vincent Kompany and Santi Cazorla.

Take a look at the full ranking in descending order below:

20. Jack Wilshere (£6.3m)

19. Mesut Ozil (£7.01m)

18. Harry Kane (£7.02m)

17. Luke Shaw (£7.3m)

16. Erik Lamela (£7.4m)

15. Alexis Sanchez (£7.58m)

14. Winston Reid (£7.587m)

13. Joel Matip (£7.82m)

12. Connor Wickham (£7.86m)

11. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (£8.4m)

10. Vincent Kompany (£8.6m)

9. Santi Cazorla (£8.8m)

8. Benjamin Mendy (£8.94m)

7. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (£8.97m)

6. Mamadou Sakho (£9.3m)

5. Marcos Rojo (£9.9m)

4. Sergio Aguero (£11.3m)

3. Andy Carroll (£11.51m)

2. Kevin De Bruyne (£11.56m)

1. Paul Pogba (£16.7m)

