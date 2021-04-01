Dean Henderson heaps praise upon Harry Kane after goal against Poland

Dean Henderson has heaped praise on Harry Kane saying that "he is the best finisher I have ever seen in my life."

The England international striker opened the scoring as Gareth Southgate's men struggled to a 2-1 win against Poland at Wembley on Wednesday night, while he has also scored 27 goals and 16 assists in all competitions for his club.

And ahead of the away trip to Tottenham Hotspur later this month, Manchester United goalkeeper Henderson has hailed his ability to find the back of the net.

The 24-year-old was speaking to Harry Pinero in the latest episode of Assumptions on the UMM YouTube channel.

In 19 appearances this season, he has kept 12 clean sheets across all competitions, having spent the entirety of his career between the posts.

But Henderson, who is currently valued at £18m via Transfermarkt, revealed that this wasn't always his intention.

The 'keeper claimed that he once harboured ambitions of playing at the top of the pitch.

And Henderson insists he can kick the ball as hard as Kane.

"Sometimes I do regret not going outfield because I think I would have had an opportunity as well," he said.

"I reckon I would have been a striker, and I still put myself as the fastest United player as well now.

"I think Dan James, if he wants to race me tomorrow, let's have it. Honestly, that's the truth.

He added: "I smash it as hard as Harry Kane!

"I hit it as hard, but he's the best finisher I've ever seen in my life, so I can't even... I can't put myself in that category."

Head to UMMOFFICIAL.COM for more info, follow on Instagram @UMMOFFICIAL, and subscribe to their YouTube channel, UMM.

News Now - Sport News