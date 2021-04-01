Viral video shows why Chelsea's Emma Hayes is one of the world's best managers

A new video has emerged on social media showing Chelsea manager Emma Hayes barking tactical instructions to her side during their 3-0 win against Wolfsburg yesterday.

The two-minute montage was posted on Twitter by user TedLassOm. He had compiled clips of Hayes giving orders to Pernille Harder, Sam Kerr and others, as Chelsea successfully implemented a high pressing game.

The English manager has garnered widespread praise already this season. Chelsea have broken records galore, going unbeaten for 33 consecutive games. Having won three Women’s Super League titles, two FA Cups and two League Cups, her exploits in charge led to her being shortlisted for the AFC Wimbledon men’s managerial vacancy –– though she branded it an “insult” that such a position was considered a step up from women’s football.

Hayes’ managerial qualities are further exemplified in this video. She can frequently be heard shouting for her team to get “up the pitch” and incessantly stresses that they be “tight, tight, tight, tight, tight,” to compress the space in compact areas.

The Chelsea boss also appeared to be in constant communication with forwards Sam Kerr and Pernille Harder. Kerr was asked to “do the double” on several occasions –– which involved shadow marking a midfielder, while simultaneously pressing the defence to ensure Wolfsburg couldn’t play out quickly.

Similarly, Harder was told to get further “up the pitch...because of the high full-backs.” It was a task the Danish star found visibly tiring, but it highlighted how hard this Chelsea team is willing to work. It shows their belief in Hayes’ tactics, belief in their own ability and belief that this year could finally be the year they taste Champions League glory.

Equally, it shows the excellence of Hayes as a coach. Chelsea are blessed with a plethora of talented players that would walk into most teams, but her micromanagement of these big names is still exceptional. She is encouraging, motivating and capable of galvanising her team in the toughest moments.

Indeed, if Chelsea do go on to win European silverware this season, the role of Hayes cannot be understated. The Blues may well have a generational squad of players, but they have an era-defining manager as well.

