Birmingham City news: Lee Bowyer delivers survival claim ahead of Swansea clash

Birmingham City will be looking to make the perfect start to a bumper month of football in the Championship when they host Swansea City at St Andrew's tomorrow.

Set to play six games in the space of 22 days, the Blues know that a failure to pick up points on a regular basis during this period will have a detrimental impact on their hopes of avoiding relegation to League One.

However, in order to secure a positive result on Friday, Birmingham will have to be at their very best against a Swansea side who are pushing for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Whilst the Blues have won just one of their last five league games, the Jacks' form on their travels this season has been very impressive.

By securing a tenth away league victory of the campaign at the expense of the Blues, Swansea could potentially close the gap between them and fellow promotion hopefuls Watford to three points.

Making reference to Birmingham's current situation in the Championship, manager Lee Bowyer has admitted that although it will be difficult, he believes that his side will secure survival.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail ahead of the club's clash with Swansea about his side's chances of retaining their second-tier status, the Blues boss said: "It's going to be difficult, don't get me wrong.

"Obviously I am going to be positive because I am happy with what I am seeing on the training pitch every day, I am happy with the feedback I am getting."

Bowyer later added: "There are a lot of tough games in this league but we have a group of players who recognise that.

"Do I believe we can do it?

"Yes, of course I do."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Birmingham have played four games more than fellow strugglers Rotherham United and are only three points above them in the Championship, Bowyer clearly has an almighty task on his hands at St Andrew's.

Yet by producing positive performances in their upcoming clashes with Swansea and Brentford, the Blues may be able to use the momentum gained to push on in the closing weeks of the season.

Set to play Rotherham, Nottingham Forest and Derby later this month, Birmingham know that victories over these three sides could have a huge impact on their chances of achieving survival.

Providing that he is able to keep the Blues in the second-tier, Bowyer may be able to take the club to new heights by signing players in the upcoming transfer window who know exactly what it takes to be successful at this level.

